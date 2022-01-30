Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance Marlington 60, Minerva 35

Apple Creek Waynedale 53, Doylestown Chippewa 30

Ashville Teays Valley 53, Groveport-Madison 28

Austintown Fitch 57, Warren Harding 31

Baltimore Liberty Union 40, Cols. KIPP 30

Bellefontaine 37, London 33

Beloit W. Branch 54, Can. South 35

Berea-Midpark 61, Amherst Steele 48

Botkins 53, Sidney Fairlawn 32

Brookfield 48, Leavittsburg LaBrae 42

Burton Berkshire 45, Mantua Crestwood 33

Byesville Meadowbrook 51, McConnelsville Morgan 44

Canfield 50, Youngs. Boardman 26

Chagrin Falls Kenston 60, Painesville Riverside 43

Chillicothe Unioto 62, Williamsport Westfall 23

Cin. Colerain 50, Fairfield 43

Cin. Princeton 71, Cin. Oak Hills 22

Cin. Sycamore 48, Middletown 43

Cols. Bexley 54, Logan 32

Columbiana Crestview 44, Hanoverton United 41

Copley 37, Cuyahoga Falls 21

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 67, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 61

Day. Meadowdale 41, Cin. Taft 5

Delaware Hayes 67, Mt. Vernon 40

Dublin Coffman 36, Centerville 30

Eaton 37, Brookville 33

Elyria Cath. 59, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 31

Fairport Harbor Harding 44, Put-in-Bay 11

Findlay 61, Lima Sr. 41

Findlay Liberty-Benton 56, Bryan 53

Ft. Loramie 51, Maria Stein Marion Local 45

Ft. Recovery 37, Troy Christian 31

Genoa Christian 55, Shekinah Christian 21

Georgetown 40, Bethel-Tate 39

Girard, Pa. 48, Conneaut 22

Grafton Midview 59, Avon Lake 33

Greenville 55, Piqua 46

Greenwich S. Cent. 47, Collins Western Reserve 40

Grove City 51, Lancaster 35

Hamilton Badin 59, Bishop Fenwick 24

Harrod Allen E. 70, Lima Perry 34

Hebron Lakewood 70, Utica 45

Hudson WRA 50, Can. Cent. Cath. 37

Jackson Center 43, DeGraff Riverside 16

Johnstown 44, Johnstown Northridge 17

Kalida 59, Pandora-Gilboa 21

Kenton 55, Carey 38

Kettering Alter 65, Day. Carroll 30

Leipsic 47, Ottoville 32

Lima Bath 44, St. Henry 15

Lisbon Beaver 47, E. Palestine 41

Lore City Buckeye Trail 57, Malvern 44

Loudonville 60, Mansfield Christian 52

Lyndhurst Brush 59, Cle. Hay 33

Mansfield Sr. 49, Ashland 45

Mason 64, W. Chester Lakota W. 51

Massillon Perry 52, Massillon Jackson 46

Mayfield 50, Madison 49

McArthur Vinton County 64, Wellston 20

McDermott Scioto NW 50, Orrville 23

Medina Highland 58, Kent Roosevelt 36

Miamisburg 83, Springfield 48

Middletown Madison Senior 32, Carlisle 18

Milford 48, Loveland 37

Miller City 43, Haviland Wayne Trace 28

Mt. Orab Western Brown 76, Hillsboro 65

New Bremen 60, Celina 29

New Knoxville 47, Wapakoneta 26

New Lebanon Dixie 52, Legacy Christian 37

New Lexington 38, Zanesville W. Muskingum 32

New Madison Tri-Village 68, Bradford 27

New Riegel 63, Arcadia 26

Newark Cath. 42, Heath 15

Niles McKinley 52, Youngs. Chaney High School 28

Orange 64, Beachwood 26

Orwell Grand Valley 54, Wickliffe 33

Paulding 48, Continental 16

Rockford Parkway 68, Ansonia 22

Russia 70, Anna 44

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 68, Gates Mills Gilmour 57

Sidney 55, W. Carrollton 47

Sidney Lehman 47, Newton Local 30

Spring. Cath. Cent. 43, Spring. Greenon 38

Stow-Munroe Falls 39, N. Royalton 25

Sycamore Mohawk 43, McComb 30

Tipp City Bethel 39, Day. Christian 28

Tol. Christian 59, Pemberville Eastwood 38

Vandalia Butler 67, Fairborn 25

W. Jefferson 50, Spring. NE 16

W. Unity Hilltop 49, Metamora Evergreen 48

Whitehall-Yearling 68, Cols. Beechcroft 33

Willoughby S. 56, Chardon 47

Xenia 56, Riverside Stebbins 54

Zanesville 54, Pataskala Licking Hts. 29

Zanesville Rosecrans 56, Corning Miller 11

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 50, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 24

Fairview Invitational Tournament=

Portsmouth 45, Phelps, Ky. 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Skyline restaurant to open in Springfield
2
Clark County seeing decline in number of COVID cases reported
3
Trey DePriest: Former Springfield football player also charged as...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Springfield Symphony Orchestra concert to present world premiere work
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top