Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Cle. Hts. 57, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 49
Cle. St. Ignatius 70, Brunswick 64
Lima Sr. 53, Perrysburg 45
Region 2=
Akr. Hoban 62, Massillon Jackson 49
Green 45, Stow-Munroe Falls 32
Lakewood St. Edward 65, Medina 52
Mentor 62, Lyndhurst Brush 46
Region 3=
Cols. Upper Arlington 48, Reynoldsburg 43
Gahanna Lincoln 66, Cols. St. Charles 39
Pickerington Cent. 54, Powell Olentangy Liberty 49
Division II=
Region 5=
Cle. Glenville 75, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 61
STVM 93, Medina Buckeye 53
Youngs. Chaney High School 67, Poland Seminary 58, OT
Region 6=
Gates Mills Gilmour 84, Akr. Buchtel 70
Huron 46, Lexington 39
St. Marys Memorial 61, Napoleon 53
Tol. Cent. Cath. 64, Tiffin Columbian 45
Region 7=
Byesville Meadowbrook 78, Dresden Tri-Valley 68
Greenfield McClain 53, Thornville Sheridan 41
Division III=
Region 9=
Youngs. Mooney 38, New Middletown Spring. 31
Region 10=
Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Haviland Wayne Trace 44
Pemberville Eastwood 55, Oregon Stritch 42
Region 12=
Cin. Mariemont 47, Spring. Shawnee 44
Cin. Taft 60, Lewistown Indian Lake 46
Day. Meadowdale 72, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 60
Georgetown 58, Versailles 49
Division IV=
Region 15=
Newark Cath. 54, Cols. Grandview Hts. 33
Region 16=
Howard E. Knox 51, Grove City Christian 36
