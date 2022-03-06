Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 26 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Cle. Hts. 57, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 49

Cle. St. Ignatius 70, Brunswick 64

Lima Sr. 53, Perrysburg 45

Region 2=

Akr. Hoban 62, Massillon Jackson 49

Green 45, Stow-Munroe Falls 32

Lakewood St. Edward 65, Medina 52

Mentor 62, Lyndhurst Brush 46

Region 3=

Cols. Upper Arlington 48, Reynoldsburg 43

Gahanna Lincoln 66, Cols. St. Charles 39

Pickerington Cent. 54, Powell Olentangy Liberty 49

Division II=

Region 5=

Cle. Glenville 75, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 61

STVM 93, Medina Buckeye 53

Youngs. Chaney High School 67, Poland Seminary 58, OT

Region 6=

Gates Mills Gilmour 84, Akr. Buchtel 70

Huron 46, Lexington 39

St. Marys Memorial 61, Napoleon 53

Tol. Cent. Cath. 64, Tiffin Columbian 45

Region 7=

Byesville Meadowbrook 78, Dresden Tri-Valley 68

Greenfield McClain 53, Thornville Sheridan 41

Division III=

Region 9=

Youngs. Mooney 38, New Middletown Spring. 31

Region 10=

Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Haviland Wayne Trace 44

Pemberville Eastwood 55, Oregon Stritch 42

Region 12=

Cin. Mariemont 47, Spring. Shawnee 44

Cin. Taft 60, Lewistown Indian Lake 46

Day. Meadowdale 72, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 60

Georgetown 58, Versailles 49

Division IV=

Region 15=

Newark Cath. 54, Cols. Grandview Hts. 33

Region 16=

Howard E. Knox 51, Grove City Christian 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Break for Health program to focus on reproduction, sexual wellness
2
Springfield looking to move forward with construction of new fire...
3
Coronavirus: Clark County cases drop 90% in month
4
Coronavirus: Weekly cases continue to decline in Clark, Champaign...
5
Learn how to quit smoking for free at Springfield event
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top