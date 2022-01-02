Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cin. Summit Country Day 50, Hamilton Badin 45

Defiance 74, Cle. St. Joseph 64

Harvest Prep New Years Bash=

Cols. Beechcroft 92, Cols. Independence 62

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 79, South 54

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 52, Cols. Patriot Prep 33

West 55, Cols. Cristo Rey 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
First area baby of 2022 born in Springfield
2
Springfield school board president leaving after nearly a decade
3
Dayton man indicted in Clark County for allegedly assaulting officer at
4
Fourth and final phase of Springfield’s Bridgewater housing development
5
Holiday in the City events still available for winter enjoyment in...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top