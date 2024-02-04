Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloom-Carroll 48, Circleville Logan Elm 44

Bryan 48, Lima Bath 37

Cols. Horizon 83, Cols. Cristo Rey 42

Delphos St John's 65, Van Wert Lincolnview 35

Eastlake North 72, Painesville Riverside 63

Fairfield Christian 67, Cols. Wellington 57

Gorham Fayette 51, Waldron, Mich. 34

Newark Cath. 53, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 40

Rockford Parkway 45, S. Adams, Ind. 34

Waterford 54, Ironton St. Joseph 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

