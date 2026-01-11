Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland 74, Sandusky 61
Chardon 67, Kirtland 61
Cols. Northland 55, Hayes 53
Delta 53, Bloomdale Elmwood 39
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 67, Cols. Centennial 47
Mt. Vernon 83, Granville 82, 2OT
Ohio Deaf 32, Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind, Va. 26
Pickerington North 72, Cols. Walnut Ridge 69
Sandusky Perkins 79, Lexington 67
Tol. Rogers 64, Bedford, Mich. 56
Willoughby S. 69, Ravenna 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
