X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division II

Region 8

Cols. Bexley 1, Cols. Beechcroft 0

Granville 21, Cols. East 1

Whitehall-Yearling 15, Cols. Eastmoor 5

In Other News
1
Rick’s Picks: Who will win Saturday’s Kentucky Derby at Churchill...
2
Springfield-Clark CTC, community leaders consider upgraded facilities
3
May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month: Here’s how to sign up for a...
4
Clark County alpaca farm to host first family fun day
5
Springfield Summer Arts Festival: The complete six-week lineup
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top