Saturday's Scores

Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division II
Region 8
Cols. Bexley 1, Cols. Beechcroft 0
Granville 21, Cols. East 1
Whitehall-Yearling 15, Cols. Eastmoor 5
