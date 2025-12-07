Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
State ChampionshipDivision VI=
Kirtland 41, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 6
State ChampionshipDivision VII=
St. Henry (OH) 37, Jeromesville Hillsdale 3
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
