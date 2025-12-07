Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

State ChampionshipDivision VI=

Kirtland 41, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 6

State ChampionshipDivision VII=

St. Henry (OH) 37, Jeromesville Hillsdale 3

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Documentary highlights housing, evictions struggles
2
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live’ to bring Peanuts characters to life
3
Column: Western Clark County gears up for Christmas
4
Looking for Santa? Jolly Old St. Nicholas will have multiple...
5
Blue Envelope Program to be introduced in Clark County Saturday