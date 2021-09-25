springfield-news-sun logo
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 14, Akr. Buchtel 10

Cin. College Prep. 56, Day. Christian 6

Cin. Taft 13, Cin. Withrow 7

Gates Mills Gilmour 35, Hunting Valley University 28

Lakewood St. Edward 58, Beacon Hill, Va. 0

Lisbon Beaver 47, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 16

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

