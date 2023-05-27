X

Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division II

Regional Final

Steubenville 6, Chillicothe Unioto 4

Division III

Regional Final

Defiance Tinora 6, Johnstown 3

Lewistown Indian Lake 6, Casstown Miami East 0

