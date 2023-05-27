Saturday's Scores

Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division II
Regional Final
Steubenville 6, Chillicothe Unioto 4
Division III
Regional Final
Defiance Tinora 6, Johnstown 3
Lewistown Indian Lake 6, Casstown Miami East 0
