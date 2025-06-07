Saturday's Scores

PREP SOFTBALL=
OHSAA State Semifinal=
Division I=
Centerville 8, Massillon Jackson 4
Division II=
Mt. Vernon 5, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 4
Painesville Riverside 2, Massillon Perry 0
Some high school softball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
