Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division IV=
Region 16=
Day. Oakwood 75, Spring. Kenton Ridge 68
Urbana 80, Germantown Valley View 57
Division V=
Region 17=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 57, Wickliffe 56
Brooklyn 54, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 47
Chagrin Falls 70, Mantua Crestwood 51
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 87, Beachwood 12
Fairview 74, Mentor Lake Cath. 54
LaGrange Keystone 68, Youngs. Liberty 22
Leavittsburg LaBrae 73, Cortland Lakeview 70, OT
New Franklin Manchester 56, E. Cle. Shaw 42
Poland Seminary 66, Girard 47
Youngs. Mooney 52, Ravenna SE 36
Region 18=
Canal Winchester Harvest 69, Howard E. Knox 52
Cols. Africentric 82, Amanda-Clearcreek 18
Fredericktown 68, Marion Pleasant 60
Gahanna Cols. Academy 44, Grove City Christian 29
Milford Center Fairbanks 78, Mt Gilead 44
Division VI=
Region 23=
Galion Northmor 56, Baltimore Liberty Union 45
W. Jefferson 58, Mechanicsburg 50
Division VII=
Region 28=
Sidney Lehman 75, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 55
