Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA State Semifinal=

Division V=

Kirtland 28, Ottawa-Glandorf 6

Versailles 28, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 22

Division VI=

Carey 26, New Middletown Spring. 13

Coldwater 35, W. Jefferson 13

Division VII=

Maria Stein Marion Local 34, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 7

Newark Cath. 14, Warren JFK 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

