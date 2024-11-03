Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

Sandusky St. Mary 40, Holgate 0

Southington Chalker 58, Lakeside Danbury 18

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Haitian group elevates Trump, Vance complaint to Ohio Supreme Court
2
UPDATE: Clark County sheriff’s commander speaks after ‘won’t help...
3
Road construction on South Yellow Springs to impact some voters on...
4
Tecumseh schools’ performance on state report card result of growth...
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases