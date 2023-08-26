Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Barnesville 38, Bellaire 14
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 52, Lucasville Valley 6
Cols. Northland 57, Whitehall-Yearling 29
Delphos St. John's 42, Lima Cent. Cath. 40
Garrettsville Garfield 61, Warren JFK 26
Gates Mills Hawken 48, Garfield Hts. Trinity 12
Paramus Catholic, N.J. 43, Cle. Hts. 41
Warren Harding 20, Akr. Buchtel 16
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Northwestern parents share details from day of bus crash, look ahead to...
2
Clark County library unveils new high-tech sound booth
3
Ohio governor to form task force to examine school bus safety
4
State, Springfield, Clark County law enforcement work to reduce violent...
5
Clark County 911 center dedicated to fallen deputies Yates, Hopper