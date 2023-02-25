X
Dark Mode Toggle

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Cin. Moeller 51, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 50

Division II=

Region 7=

Dresden Tri-Valley 60, Philo 50

Region 8=

Cin. Taft 39, Cin. McNicholas 26

Division III=

Region 12=

Camden Preble Shawnee 50, Versailles 42

New Madison Tri-Village 53, New Lebanon Dixie 49

Region 2=

Elyria 68, Grafton Midview 42

Region 11=

Cols. Africentric 87, Amanda-Clearcreek 33

Cin. Mariemont 38, Cin. Summit Country Day 34

Worthington Christian 50, Cardington-Lincoln 16

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Clark County business leaders recognized at annual awards, expo event
2
Springfield driver sentenced after fatally striking 11-year-old girl...
3
Police seek this vehicle tied to pharmacy break-ins in 3 counties
4
Rumpke announces purchase of Springfield trash hauler Vince Refuse
5
Tecumseh bus driver stops student from getting off bus, being hit by...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top