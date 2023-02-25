Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Cin. Moeller 51, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 50
Division II=
Region 7=
Dresden Tri-Valley 60, Philo 50
Region 8=
Cin. Taft 39, Cin. McNicholas 26
Division III=
Region 12=
Camden Preble Shawnee 50, Versailles 42
New Madison Tri-Village 53, New Lebanon Dixie 49
Region 2=
Elyria 68, Grafton Midview 42
Region 11=
Cols. Africentric 87, Amanda-Clearcreek 33
Cin. Mariemont 38, Cin. Summit Country Day 34
Worthington Christian 50, Cardington-Lincoln 16
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Clark County business leaders recognized at annual awards, expo event
2
Springfield driver sentenced after fatally striking 11-year-old girl...
3
Police seek this vehicle tied to pharmacy break-ins in 3 counties
4
Rumpke announces purchase of Springfield trash hauler Vince Refuse
5
Tecumseh bus driver stops student from getting off bus, being hit by...