Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 68, Marion Elgin 21
Ashtabula Edgewood 62, Ashtabula St John 55
Beverly Ft. Frye 78, Tyler Consolidated, W.Va. 73
Bryan 71, Rossford 50
Chillicothe Unioto 57, Chillicothe 21
Crestline 80, Cardington-Lincoln 49
Flint Powers, Mich. 63, Cols. Beechcroft 52
Garrettsville Garfield 83, Middlefield Cardinal 69
Hannibal River 55, Cols. Patriot Prep 38
Kirtland 56, Burton Berkshire 54
Lancaster Fairfield Union 53, Southeastern 31
McConnelsville Morgan 62, Sarahsville Shenandoah 59
Mt Gilead 67, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 51
New Matamoras Frontier 45, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 43, OT
Sandusky 64, Lyndhurst Brush 47
Tol. Cent. Cath. 74, Spencerville 49
Wickliffe 65, Conneaut 36
Willard 60, Monroeville 59
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/