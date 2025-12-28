Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 68, Marion Elgin 21

Ashtabula Edgewood 62, Ashtabula St John 55

Beverly Ft. Frye 78, Tyler Consolidated, W.Va. 73

Bryan 71, Rossford 50

Chillicothe Unioto 57, Chillicothe 21

Crestline 80, Cardington-Lincoln 49

Flint Powers, Mich. 63, Cols. Beechcroft 52

Garrettsville Garfield 83, Middlefield Cardinal 69

Hannibal River 55, Cols. Patriot Prep 38

Kirtland 56, Burton Berkshire 54

Lancaster Fairfield Union 53, Southeastern 31

McConnelsville Morgan 62, Sarahsville Shenandoah 59

Mt Gilead 67, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 51

New Matamoras Frontier 45, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 43, OT

Sandusky 64, Lyndhurst Brush 47

Tol. Cent. Cath. 74, Spencerville 49

Wickliffe 65, Conneaut 36

Willard 60, Monroeville 59

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

