Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Beverly Ft. Frye 62, Bellaire 26
Cin. Hughes 56, Cin. N. College Hill 6
Cin. Purcell Marian 54, Cin. College Prep. 20
Clarkson, Ontario 26, Massillon Perry 21
Cle. John Marshall 32, Beachwood 7
Springfield 29, DeSmet, Mo. 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Can. South vs. Cols. Eastmoor, ccd.
Cols. Marion-Franklin vs. Delaware Hayes, ccd.
Cols. Walnut Ridge vs. Day. Dunbar, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
