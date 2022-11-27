springfield-news-sun logo
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Final Four=

Semifinal=

Division IV=

Cin. Wyoming 32, Steubenville 20

Cle. Glenville 52, Jefferson Area 7

Division VI=

Kirtland 41, Beverly Ft. Frye 6

Maria Stein Marion Local 27, Columbus Grove 0

Division VII=

New Bremen 42, Lima Cent. Cath. 34

Warren JFK 21, Newark Cath. 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

