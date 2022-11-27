Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Final Four=
Semifinal=
Division IV=
Cin. Wyoming 32, Steubenville 20
Cle. Glenville 52, Jefferson Area 7
Division VI=
Kirtland 41, Beverly Ft. Frye 6
Maria Stein Marion Local 27, Columbus Grove 0
Division VII=
New Bremen 42, Lima Cent. Cath. 34
Warren JFK 21, Newark Cath. 7
