Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ireton 66, Georgetown Visitation Preparatory SchoolGeorgetown Visitation, D.C. 59
Carlisle 49, GW-Danville 37
Central - Wise 71, Honaker 43
Charlotte Myers Park, N.C. 50, John Marshall 39
Clarke County 47, Strasburg 28
Deep Creek 57, Oscar Smith 18
Elizabeth Seton, Md. 74, St. John Paul the Great 23
Glen Allen 61, Princess Anne 48
Grace Christian 27, Blue Ridge Christian 17
John Battle 47, Virginia High 43, OT
Lloyd Bird 39, Massaponax 31
Louisa 67, Forest Park 6
Norfolk Christian School 64, TEACH Homeschool 16
Norview 63, Manchester 52
Richlands 53, Hurley 20
Riverdale Baptist, Md. 70, Highland Springs 36
St. Gertrude 50, Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 47
Steward School 62, Millbrook 52
Woodstock Central 47, Mountain View 25
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/