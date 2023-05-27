X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago

Boy’s Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Division II

Region 6

Defiance 2, Tol. Cent. Cath. 1, 8 innings

Ontario 5, Clyde 2

St. Marys Memorial 9, Upper Sandusky 3

Division III

Region 10

Haviland Wayne Trace 7, Coldwater 0

Milan Edison 2, Oak Harbor 0

Tol. Ottawa Hills 11, Archbold 2

In Other News
1
Springfield Burying Ground dedication preserves local history, heritage
2
Heritage Center in Springfield completes solar panels, elevator work...
3
Northeastern honored for raising over $100K for local breast cancer...
4
Teenager shot in arm in apparent shootout at Springfield park
5
Champaign County woman sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top