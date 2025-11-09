Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Sandusky St. Mary 34, Southington Chalker 20
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Government shutdown strains families: How Bethel Twp. pantries are...
2
STEM school starts construction on $18.9M facility on Clark State’s...
3
Warming shelter to open Sunday in Springfield with plummeting temps
4
City awards $50K to Second Harvest Food Bank during increased demand...
5
Scout’s Café to open third location in former Winans in downtown...