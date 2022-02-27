Hamburger icon
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Findlay 77, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 47

Lima Sr. 109, Tol. Waite 35

Medina Highland 68, N. Ridgeville 61

Perrysburg 66, Tol. St. Francis 46

Sylvania Southview 55, Tol. Start 42

Region 2=

Mayfield 14, Euclid 10

Region 4=

Fairfield 43, Cin. Moeller 33

Division II=

Region 7=

Heath 63, Cols. Bexley 57

Jackson 53, Circleville Logan Elm 39

Waverly 61, Vincent Warren 56

Region 8=

Cols. Linden-McKinley 63, Bishop Hartley 55

Plain City Jonathan Alder 56, Caledonia River Valley 40

Division III=

Region 10=

Gahanna Cols. Academy 35, London Madison Plains 24

Johnstown 43, Centerburg 40

Richwood N. Union 67, Galion Northmor 40

Region 11=

Bishop Ready 77, Milford Center Fairbanks 30

Chesapeake 64, Chillicothe Zane Trace 54

Cols. Africentric 69, Cols. Wellington 51

Wheelersburg 35, Minford 29

Region 12=

Lewistown Indian Lake 69, Day. Christian 59

Spring. Shawnee 49, Anna 48

Versailles 59, Casstown Miami E. 54

Division IV=

Region 15=

Glouster Trimble 49, Portsmouth Notre Dame 48

Latham Western 66, Stewart Federal Hocking 60

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

