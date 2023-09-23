Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 42, Akr. North 6

Akr. Firestone 20, Akron Garfield 14, 3OT

Berlin Center Western Reserve 31, Everett, Pa. 14

Cin. College Prep. 16, Cin. Shroder 8

Lakewood St. Edward 42, River Rouge, Mich. 6

Linsly, W.Va. 41, Beverly Ft. Frye 0

Mogadore 41, Warren JFK 7

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 32, Brooke, W.Va. 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

