Saturday's Scores

|OHSAA Softball Championships
North Canton Hoover 5, Austintown Fitch 3
Holland Springfield 3, Avon 2
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 3, Lancaster 1
Wooster Triway 5, Akr. Hoban 3
Oak Harbor 5, Lexington 4
Heath 12, New Concord John Glenn 5
Plain City Jonathan Alder 5, Spring. Kenton Ridge 2
Massillon Tuslaw 4, Youngs. Ursuline 3, 13 innings
Wheelersburg 9, Portsmouth West 2
Casstown Miami East 10, Fredericktown 0
Van Wert Lincolnview 3, W. Unity Hilltop 2
Strasburg-Franklin 13, Portsmouth Notre Dame 2
Bradford 3, Russia 1
In Other News
1
Clark State awarded for support of military-connected students
2
Wittenberg accepting applications to summer music program
3
Coronavirus: Health leaders remind people to gather safely this...
4
Springfield brothers arrested in connection to James Street shooting
5
Springfield High to host combined in-person graduation for first time...