springfield-news-sun logo
X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 24, Cle. Benedictine 19

Bishop Hartley 52, Lima Cent. Cath. 7

Carrollton 49, Akron Garfield 18

Cle. Hay 7, Cle. Rhodes 6

Cle. John Marshall 22, Akr. Firestone 12

Cle. VASJ 42, Cle. Cent. Cath. 6

Cols. Marion-Franklin 20, Cols. Briggs 6

Day. Christian 46, Greenwich S. Cent. 3

Harlan Christian, Ind. 41, Sandusky St. Mary 0

Youngs. Boardman 42, Youngs. East 8

Youngs. Mooney 32, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
CultureFest, MustardFEST draw crowds to downtown Springfield
2
Clark, Champaign districts see average scores on state school report...
3
Fresh CultureFest in Springfield returns with record number of vendors
4
Local agriculture conference at Clark State includes 9 regional...
5
Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster supply exhausted in Clark County
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top