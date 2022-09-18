Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 24, Cle. Benedictine 19
Bishop Hartley 52, Lima Cent. Cath. 7
Carrollton 49, Akron Garfield 18
Cle. Hay 7, Cle. Rhodes 6
Cle. John Marshall 22, Akr. Firestone 12
Cle. VASJ 42, Cle. Cent. Cath. 6
Cols. Marion-Franklin 20, Cols. Briggs 6
Day. Christian 46, Greenwich S. Cent. 3
Harlan Christian, Ind. 41, Sandusky St. Mary 0
Youngs. Boardman 42, Youngs. East 8
Youngs. Mooney 32, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
