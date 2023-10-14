Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 46, Akr. North 0
Akr. Firestone 26, Akr. Ellet 24, 2OT
Akr. Hoban 28, St. Francis, N.Y. 13
Cin. St. Xavier 21, Cle. St. Ignatius 14, OT
Cle. Cent. Cath. 28, Warren JFK 13
Fort Hill, Md. 36, Wadsworth 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Shroder vs. Cin. Riverview East, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
