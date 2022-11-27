Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Eastlake North 65, Mentor 52
Haviland Wayne Trace 40, Delphos St. John's 31
Milan Edison 56, Sandusky St. Mary 15
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
