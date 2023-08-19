Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Hoban 45, Frederick Douglass, Ky. 6
Batavia Clermont NE 28, Cin. Riverview East 0
Bay Village Bay 42, Cle. Cent. Cath. 6
Kent Roosevelt 28, Ravenna 20
Lakewood St. Edward 27, Center Grove, Ind. 10
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
