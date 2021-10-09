springfield-news-sun logo
Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 56, Bishop Ireton 14

Benedictine 48, Georgetown Prep, Md. 7

Blue Ridge School 20, Norfolk Christian School 13

Fork Union Prep 22, Palmetto Prep, S.C. 14

John Handley 36, Millbrook 18

Nansemond River 21, Lakeland 20

Phoebus 14, Hampton 7

Saint James, Md. 17, Flint Hill School 14

Va. Episcopal 30, Broadwater Academy 20

Woodside 32, Warwick 30, OT

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

