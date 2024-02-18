Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 67, Fairview 64

Bishop Fenwick 60, Cin. McNicholas 51

Coshocton 65, New Lexington 47

Magnolia Sandy Valley 64, Lore City Buckeye Trail 31

Minford 47, South Point 43

St Marys 68, St Henry 52

Steubenville 58, Cambridge 49

Strasburg 36, Berlin Hiland 32

Strasburg 53, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 49

Strongsville 76, Akr. East 36

Uhrichsville Claymont 53, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 54, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 44

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division II=

Region 7=

Circleville Logan Elm 57, Athens 28

Gallipolis Gallia 38, Greenfield McClain 32

Waverly 57, Bidwell River Valley 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

