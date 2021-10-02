springfield-news-sun logo
X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 34, Akr. Buchtel 20

Akr. Hoban 23, St. Francis, N.Y. 3

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 30, Akr. Ellet 18

Gates Mills Gilmour 42, Cle. Cent. Cath. 22

Marine City Cardinal Mooney, Mich. 23, Warren Howland 12

Mogadore 33, Hunting Valley University 18

St. Clairsville 28, Bellaire 16

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

In Other News
1
Heritage of Flight reaches new heights in New Carlisle
2
History, beer, & bratwurst: Oktoberfest returns to Champaign County
3
Springfield applies for body camera grant from state
4
Clark County group holds celebration for renovated room at Springfield...
5
Coronavirus: Clark County sees decline in cases for second week
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top