Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 34, Akr. Buchtel 20
Akr. Hoban 23, St. Francis, N.Y. 3
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 30, Akr. Ellet 18
Gates Mills Gilmour 42, Cle. Cent. Cath. 22
Marine City Cardinal Mooney, Mich. 23, Warren Howland 12
Mogadore 33, Hunting Valley University 18
St. Clairsville 28, Bellaire 16
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
