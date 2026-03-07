Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Tournament Regional Final=

Division I=

Region 1=

Wadsworth 64, Mentor 55

Region 4=

Cin. Princeton 65, W. Chester Lakota W. 47

Division II=

Region 8=

Mt. Notre Dame 63, Seton 53

Division III=

Region 10=

STVM 46, Notre Dame Academy 36

Region 12=

Day. Chaminade Julienne 49, Day. Carroll 45

Division IV=

Region 13=

Shaker Hts. Laurel 53, Beloit W. Branch 41

Region 14=

Bellevue 59, Genoa 31

Division V=

Region 18=

Ottawa-Glandorf 54, Cols. Africentric 42

Region 19=

Portsmouth 66, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 48

Region 20=

Proctorville Fairland 60, Anna 38

Division VI=

Region 24=

Can. Cent. Cath. 35, Smithville 30

St. Henry 38, Fayetteville-Perry 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Urbana neighbors, Cedar Bog advocates push back against data center
2
Charlie Crabill honored with 2026 Kuss award
3
Urbana forms oversight committee to study proposed $1B data center
4
Leadership Clark County collects about 9K pounds of food for Second...
5
OPINION: Why Ohio’s Underground Railroad story still matters — from the...