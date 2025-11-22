Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue 62, Carey 25
Berea-Midpark 55, Youngs. Ursuline 41
Bryan 51, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 50
Eastlake North 47, Bay (OH) 46
Eaton 51, Greenville 36
Lakeside Danbury 36, Oregon Stritch 33
Madison 64, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 7
Minford 51, Lynchburg-Clay 45
Mogadore 42, Mantua Crestwood 41
Rocky River Magnificat 48, Bishop Fenwick 35
Salem 50, Jefferson Area 8
Worthington Kilbourne 56, Franklin Furnace Green 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
