Saturday's Scores

Boy’s Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division IV
Region 15
Ironton St. Joseph 15, Portsmouth Notre Dame 4
Leesburg Fairfield 9, Waterford 4
Mowrystown Whiteoak 2, Racine Southern 1
