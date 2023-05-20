X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago

Boy’s Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Division IV

Region 15

Ironton St. Joseph 15, Portsmouth Notre Dame 4

Leesburg Fairfield 9, Waterford 4

Mowrystown Whiteoak 2, Racine Southern 1

