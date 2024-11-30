Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aurora 39, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 38
Bradford 48, Sidney Fairlawn 46
Cin. Christian 67, Cin. N. College Hill 16
Cin. Summit 61, Norwood 25
Cin. Wyoming 48, Harrison 23
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 58, Cle. Cent. Cath. 37
Creston Norwayne 54, Jeromesville Hillsdale 16
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 40, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 33
Eastlake North 64, E. Cle. Shaw 15
Houston 59, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 26
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 56, Continental 49, OT
Mentor 53, Solon 51
Minster 36, Ottoville 32
New Matamoras Frontier 49, Salineville Southern 29
Oberlin 47, Elyria Open Door 41
Shaker Hts. 52, Brunswick 51
Southeastern 64, Bainbridge Paint Valley 45
Union City Mississinawa Valley 62, Ft. Recovery 43
Vandalia Butler 58, W. Carrollton 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/