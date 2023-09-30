Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 43, Akron Garfield 0

Akr. East 14, Akr. Firestone 0

Canisius, N.Y. 42, Cle. Benedictine 18

Cin. Gamble Montessori 48, Day. Christian 7

Cin. Withrow 56, Cin. Woodward 0

Garfield Hts. Trinity 37, Beachwood 6

Hunting Valley University 39, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 36

John Marshall, W.Va. 31, Vincent Warren 20

St. Clairsville 34, Bellaire 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. College Prep. vs. Cin. Riverview East, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

