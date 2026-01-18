Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Apple Creek Waynedale 46, West Salem Northwestern 9

Arlington 62, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 49

Ashland 61, Wooster 39

Aurora 60, Mogadore 28

Avon Lake 52, N. Royalton 15

Barnesville 59, E. Liverpool 31

Bay (OH) 64, Parma Normandy 61

Brunswick 63, Shaker Hts. 28

Canal Fulton Northwest 59, Orrville 33

Canfield 55, Can. Glenoak 38

Carey 45, Arcadia 25

Casstown Miami E. 51, Milton-Union 43

Centerburg 57, Howard E. Knox 20

Chagrin Falls 48, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 25

Chardon NDCL 53, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 31

Chillicothe Unioto 60, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 48

Cin. Madeira 57, Cin. Finneytown 10

Cin. Mercy-McAuley def. Cin. Aiken, forfeit

Cin. Princeton 65, Cin. Oak Hills 43

Cols. Marion-Franklin 49, Cols. Cristo Rey 16

Columbus Grove 55, Miller City 54

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 38, Mentor Lake Cath. 33

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 43, Cin. Summit 33

Delta 47, Tol. Christian 34

Dover 45, Lexington 22

Dublin Coffman 51, Notre Dame Academy 26

E. Can. 34, Bowerston Conotton Valley 30

Elyria First Baptist Christian 34, Christian Community School 23

Fairview 46, Cuyahoga Hts. 42

Fitch 52, Warren Howland 43

Ft. Loramie 58, Lima Bath 50

Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, Cols. Bishop Watterson 32

Gates Mills Gilmour 63, Gates Mills Hawken 57

Geneva 34, Kirtland 23

Greenfield McClain 53, Waverly 44

Hartville Lake Center Christian 60, Heartland Christian 42

Hebron Lakewood 47, Johnstown Northridge 41

Houston 36, Anna 32

Hubbard 52, Ravenna SE 48

Hudson 66, Mayfield 33

Kalida 48, Delphos St John's 33

Kennedy Catholic High School, Pa. 59, Burton Berkshire 46

Kidron Cent. Christian 42, Elyria Open Door 35

LaGrange Keystone 71, Lorain Clearview 18

Lakewood 55, Westlake 44

Lancaster Fairfield Union 54, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 24

Lewis Center Olentangy 76, Western Reserve Academy 57

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 50, Day. Stivers 41

Lewistown Indian Lake 50, St. Paris Graham 42

Lima 74, Tol. Maumee Valley 59

Lodi Cloverleaf 63, Ravenna 48

London Madison-Plains 62, Spring. Cath. Cent. 24

Lorain 56, Cle. Hts. 43

Loudonville 47, Mt Gilead 34

Lowellville 40, Youngs. Valley Christian 31

Lucasville Valley 57, Portsmouth W. 47

Lynchburg-Clay 58, Blanchester 36

Macedonia Nordonia 62, Eastlake North 52

Mansfield Christian 64, Crestline 36

Mansfield Madison 39, New Philadelphia 33

Mantua Crestwood 48, Chesterland W. Geauga 45

Marietta 41, Sarahsville Shenandoah 39

Martins Ferry 75, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 14

Mentor 59, Cle. St. Joseph 31

Mineral Ridge 48, Girard 38

Mogadore Field 50, Akr. Springfield 12

Monroe 34, Trenton Edgewood 22

Morrow Little Miami 54, Batavia Clermont NE 27

Mt. Notre Dame 66, Berea-Midpark 50

Mt. Orab Western Brown 69, Harrison 51

N. Olmsted 50, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 36

New Madison Tri-Village 50, Day. Oakwood 35

New Paris National Trail 43, Carlisle 41

Newton Local 68, Day. Christian 17

Norton 54, Streetsboro 48

Oak Harbor 48, Elmore Woodmore 30

Oberlin Firelands 53, Columbia Station Columbia 34

Old Fort 28, Van Buren 26

Orwell Grand Valley 62, Cortland Lakeview 58

Ottawa-Glandorf 51, Ottoville 43

Painesville Harvey 53, Conneaut 38

Parma Hts. Holy Name 49, Elyria Cath. 42

Pataskala Licking Hts. 51, Mt. Vernon 40

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 32, Newark Licking Valley 12

Plain City Jonathan Alder 58, New Carlisle Tecumseh 50

Poland Seminary 52, Youngs. Mooney 20

Racine Southern 59, Ravenswood, W.Va. 28

Reynoldsburg 54, Powell Olentangy Liberty 39

Richwood N. Union 71, Spring. Shawnee 26

Riverside Stebbins 55, Sidney 26

Rockford Parkway 45, Spencerville 34

Rocky River 66, Medina Buckeye 26

Rocky River Magnificat 30, Beloit W. Branch 21

Rootstown 65, Richfield Revere 47

Russia 38, Jackson Center 12

Shadyside 55, Bridgeport 17

Shekinah Christian 73, Cols. Patriot Prep 55

Smithville 35, Jeromesville Hillsdale 24

St Marys 53, Bryan 52

Stow-Munroe Falls 64, Akr. Ellet 32

Strasburg 63, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 18

Strongsville 64, Euclid 20

Stryker 38, Liberty Center 20

Sylvania Northview 67, Monroe, Mich. 23

Tampa Catholic, Fla. 67, SPIRE Institute 27

Thornville Sheridan 58, Warsaw River View 11

Tiffin Calvert 43, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 28

Tiffin Columbian 48, Sandusky Perkins 24

Tipp City Tippecanoe 65, Xenia 16

Tol. Ottawa Hills 42, Edon 38

Twinsburg 66, Chardon 32

Uniontown Lake 52, Louisville 35

Utica 45, Heath 35

Van Wert Lincolnview 61, Hicksville 50

Vanlue 28, Cory-Rawson 24

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 44, Magnolia Sandy Valley 33

Wadsworth 63, Carrollton 26

Warren Harding 49, Youngs. Boardman 27

Washington C.H. 49, Leesburg Fairfield 41

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 52, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 48

Wooster Triway 36, Can. South 30

Youngs. Ursuline 53, Salem 35

Zanesville Maysville 56, Byesville Meadowbrook 49

Zanesville W. Muskingum 44, New Lexington 35, OT

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 66, Uhrichsville Claymont 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
3 injured after tanker truck, vehicle collision in Clark County
2
Springfield to demolish former homeless shelter Executive Inn
3
‘Are you a catalyst for change?’; Springfield community gathers to...
4
Market at Mother’s, flea market among weekend activities in Springfield
5
Clark County OhioMeansJobs to enhance vet services: Here’s how