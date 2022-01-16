Hamburger icon
Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 15 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany Alexander 45, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 32

Alliance Marlington 67, Salem 51

Ashland Crestview 65, Norwalk St. Paul 55

Baltimore Liberty Union 52, Amanda-Clearcreek 47

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 44, Bucyrus Wynford 26

Batavia 55, Batavia Clermont NE 34

Bluffton 50, Carey 49

Bristol 67, Warren Champion 64

Caldwell 76, Cols. Patriot Prep 23

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 89, Sugar Grove Berne Union 31

Chardon 60, Burton Berkshire 37

Chillicothe Unioto 59, Piketon 54

Clayton Northmont 55, Vandalia Butler 38

Cols. Africentric 52, Day. Oakwood 49

Cols. Bexley 48, Worthington Christian 37

Cols. Upper Arlington 48, Dresden Tri-Valley 44

Cols. Walnut Ridge 75, Day. Thurgood Marshall 68

Covington 58, Houston 48

Dublin Coffman 68, Cin. Western Hills 63

Fairfield Christian 55, Corning Miller 50

Germantown Valley View 47, Legacy Christian 37

Gorham Fayette 44, Delta 41

Ironton 79, Teays Valley Christian, W.Va. 71

Jefferson Area 90, Ashtabula Lakeside 54

LaGrange Keystone 60, Milan Edison 21

Lakeside Danbury 61, Vanlue 47

Lancaster Fairfield Union 56, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 37

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 44, New Philadelphia 33

Lima Cent. Cath. 53, Elida 47

Lima Sr. 69, Ottawa-Glandorf 61

Marion Elgin 54, Crestline 38

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46, Delphos St. John's 45

Medina Buckeye 79, Elyria Cath. 69

Metamora Evergreen 45, Pettisville 31

Millersburg W. Holmes 53, Zanesville Maysville 48

Monroeville 60, New London 31

Mt. Vernon 60, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 43

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 70, Sycamore Mohawk 50

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 51, Lexington, Neb. 38

Napoleon 73, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 68

New Concord John Glenn 56, Strasburg-Franklin 32

Oak Harbor 61, Kansas Lakota 40

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 60, Logan 47

Perry 69, Kirtland 36

Pickerington N. 52, Huber Hts. Wayne 49

Powell Olentangy Liberty 57, Cols. St. Charles 50

STVM 68, Thomas Worthington 31

Salineville Southern 48, Richmond Edison 31

Sandusky 74, Fremont Ross 72

South 62, Day. Ponitz Tech. 42

Spencerville 56, Arlington 50

St. Clairsville 70, Martins Ferry 42

Upper Sandusky 59, Kenton 42

Utica 91, Granville Christian 58

Van Wert 46, Bryan 22

Versailles 71, Greenville 29

Vincent Warren 59, Chillicothe 33

Wheeler, Ga. 62, Cle. St. Ignatius 54

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 62, E. Liverpool 54

Willard 59, Tiffin Columbian 53

Youngs. Boardman 43, Youngs. Mooney 36

Youngs. Chaney High School 78, Mentor 73

Youngs. Liberty 69, Girard 67

Coach Young Classic=

Georgetown 60, Mowrystown Whiteoak 50

Sardinia Eastern Brown 63, Chesapeake 51

Spectrum Orthopedics Classic=

Can. Glenoak 59, Chagrin Falls Kenston 53

Dover 61, Granville 41

Louisville 65, Peninsula Woodridge 50

Tallmadge 71, Akr. Coventry 43

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 64, Navarre Fairless 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Franklin Furnace Green vs. Greenup Co., Ky., ccd.

Mt. Gilead vs. Caledonia River Valley, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

