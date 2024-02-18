Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Canal Fulton Northwest 36, Dalton 33
Carey 34, Upper Sandusky 27
Circleville 48, Chillicothe 19
Columbus Grove 58, Pandora-Gilboa 29
Cuyahoga Hts. 37, Kirtland 21
Findlay 60, Ashland 43
Granville 56, Norton 37
Groveport Madison Christian 48, Granville Christian 10
Harrod Allen E. 65, Lima Shawnee 43
Howard E. Knox 42, Centerburg 34
Marion Elgin 34, Sparta Highland 29
McDonald 47, Bristol 41
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 50, Bucyrus 20
Ohio Deaf 39, American School for the Deaf, Conn. 31
Salem 62, Austintown-Fitch 44
Sandusky Perkins 65, Clyde 39
Seaman N. Adams 52, Piketon 23
Streetsboro 41, Canfield 38
Sugarcreek Garaway 46, Navarre Fairless 37
Sycamore Mohawk 35, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 25
Tiffin Calvert 48, Oregon Stritch 30
Zanesville Maysville 56, St Clairsville 25
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Akr. Hoban 63, Barberton 20
Amherst Steele 31, Can. Glenoak 28
Avon 61, Chardon NDCL 26
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 62, Willoughby S. 29
Green 51, N. Royalton 28
Hudson 49, Painesville Riverside 44
Louisville 61, Cle. Hts. 29
Medina 79, Akr. North 19
Medina Highland 56, Euclid 16
N. Ridgeville 58, N. Can. Hoover 45
Stow-Munroe Falls 91, Ashtabula Lakeside 9
Uniontown Lake 69, Akr. Garfield 35
Region 2=
Berea-Midpark 63, Cle. JFK 22
Chardon 37, Cle. Hay 36
Kent Roosevelt 42, Shaker Hts. 32
Maple Hts. 49, Garfield Hts. 27
N. Olmsted 44, Parma Normandy 33
Wadsworth 47, Eastlake North 30
Region 4=
Mason 64, Cin. Colerain 31
Division III=
Region 12=
Brookville 51, Day. Christian 45, OT
Kettering Alter 73, Spring. Shawnee 23
Williamsburg 75, Cin. Deer Park 35
Division IV=
Region 16=
Ansonia 54, S. Charleston SE 46
Ft. Loramie 72, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 12
Legacy Christian 56, Hamilton New Miami 9
Union City Mississinawa Valley 69, DeGraff Riverside 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Portsmouth Sciotoville vs. Portsmouth Clay, ppd. to Feb 17th.
