Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Austintown-Fitch 44, Akr. Buchtel 7
Carrollton 10, Akr. Garfield 7
Cle. VASJ 48, Cle. Cent. Cath. 6
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 53, Montpelier 28
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 32, Fairport Harbor Harding 22
Youngs. Mooney 34, Mayfield 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
