Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Austintown-Fitch 44, Akr. Buchtel 7

Carrollton 10, Akr. Garfield 7

Cle. VASJ 48, Cle. Cent. Cath. 6

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 53, Montpelier 28

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 32, Fairport Harbor Harding 22

Youngs. Mooney 34, Mayfield 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

