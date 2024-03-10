Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA Playoffs=
Class 6A=
Championship=
South Medford 48, Benson 38
Class 5A=
Championship=
Silverton 61, Crater 60, OT
Third Place=
South Albany 47, Redmond 32
Fourth Place=
Springfield 72, Mountain View 53
Third Place=
Clackamas 65, Willamette 37
Fourth Place=
Grants Pass 54, Jefferson PDX 52
Class 4A=
Championship=
Henley 41, Astoria 38
Third Place=
Cascade 35, Philomath 33
Fourth Place=
Klamath 54, Marist 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Glimpse into galaxies: Eclipse arrives 100 years after discovery our...
2
McDorman: We believe in Springfield and Clark County’s future
3
Springfield’s fire stations: New site picked on west side, work to...
4
Hayward Middle School girls showcase painting talents on International...
5
Students from Cedarville, Springfield in top 3 at Regional Spelling Bee