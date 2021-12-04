springfield-news-sun logo
X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA State Championship=

Division VII=

Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Newark Cath. 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Man, 49, charged with pandering obscenity involving minor
2
Coronavirus: Hospitalizations increase as cases rise
3
PHOTOS: Springfield vs. St. Edward in D-I state championship
4
Community cheers on Wildcats as they head to championship game
5
Springfield HS football team volunteers to distribute shoes to kids in...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top