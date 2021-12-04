Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA State Championship=
Division VII=
Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Newark Cath. 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
