Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Semifinal=

Division IV=

Cle. Glenville 62, Gates Mills Hawken 42

Division V=

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 76, Minford 73

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

