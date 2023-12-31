Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aurora 61, Chesterland W. Geauga 31
Avon Lake 59, Warren Harding 20
Berlin Hiland 52, Worthington Christian 30
Burton Berkshire 46, Bristol 36
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 48, Lore City Buckeye Trail 41
Can. South 42, Navarre Fairless 40
Canfield 36, Beloit W. Branch 34
Carey 53, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 36
Castalia Margaretta 42, Bellevue 35
Chesapeake 65, Fairview, Ky. 8
Cin. Summit Country Day 51, Whale Branch, S.C. 17
Cols. Centennial 52, Cols. Bexley 27
Crooksville 40, Corning Miller 19
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 44, Massillon Tuslaw 39
David Crockett, Tenn. 59, Ashville Teays Valley 37
Delphos Jefferson 71, Van Wert 42
Delphos St. John's 55, Ft. Jennings 51
Delta 46, Tontogany Otsego 34
Franklin 54, Carlisle 41
Ft. Loramie 55, Ottawa-Glandorf 52
Gates Mills Gilmour 55, Tol. Cent. Cath. 43
Greenville 55, Fairborn 24
Harrod Allen E. 58, St. Paris Graham 35
Johnstown 70, Danville 54
Kansas Lakota 35, Clyde 30
Kent Roosevelt 53, Mantua Crestwood 36
Lancaster Fairfield Union 49, Waverly 37
Lewis Center Olentangy 75, Wapakoneta 32
Lewistown Indian Lake 46, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 35
Lexington 43, Ashland 37
Loudonville 66, Cardington-Lincoln 35
Loveland 49, Cin. Sycamore 43
Lowellville 42, Newton Falls 41
Medina Highland 60, Massillon Perry 48
Mentor 54, Lakewood 40
Mentor Lake Cath. 47, Parma Hts. Holy Name 43
Metamora Evergreen 50, Maumee 46
Middlefield Cardinal 46, Ashtabula St. John 35
Millersburg W. Holmes 44, Mt. Vernon 37
N. Can. Hoover 51, Akr. Garfield 17
N. Olmsted 65, Parma Padua 55
Parma Normandy 37, Bishop Ready 35
Pickerington Cent. 56, Charlotte Catholic, N.C. 43
Portsmouth Notre Dame 42, New Lexington 34
Portsmouth W. 37, Piketon 33
Ravenswood, W.Va. 58, Ironton Rock Hill 39
Riverside Stebbins 49, Xenia 29
Rootstown 60, Alliance 44
STVM 53, Tol. Start 23
Shelby 50, Sandusky Perkins 33
Sidney Lehman 52, Sidney Fairlawn 45
Smithville 54, Rittman 17
Southeastern 67, Circleville Logan Elm 59
Springboro 42, Mill Creek, Ga. 40
Sycamore Mohawk 55, Bucyrus Wynford 48
Uhrichsville Claymont 50, Coshocton 39
Vanlue 45, Dola Hardin Northern 25
W. Chester Lakota W. 53, Nova, Fla. 34
Warren Champion 41, Brookfield 21
Waynesville 47, Versailles 44
Wellsville 48, Malvern 39
Wooster Triway 61, Creston Norwayne 51
Youngs. Chaney High School 54, Niles McKinley 37
Zanesville W. Muskingum 40, Newark Licking Valley 26
