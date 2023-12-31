Saturday's Scores

news
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora 61, Chesterland W. Geauga 31

Avon Lake 59, Warren Harding 20

Berlin Hiland 52, Worthington Christian 30

Burton Berkshire 46, Bristol 36

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 48, Lore City Buckeye Trail 41

Can. South 42, Navarre Fairless 40

Canfield 36, Beloit W. Branch 34

Carey 53, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 36

Castalia Margaretta 42, Bellevue 35

Chesapeake 65, Fairview, Ky. 8

Cin. Summit Country Day 51, Whale Branch, S.C. 17

Cols. Centennial 52, Cols. Bexley 27

Crooksville 40, Corning Miller 19

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 44, Massillon Tuslaw 39

David Crockett, Tenn. 59, Ashville Teays Valley 37

Delphos Jefferson 71, Van Wert 42

Delphos St. John's 55, Ft. Jennings 51

Delta 46, Tontogany Otsego 34

Franklin 54, Carlisle 41

Ft. Loramie 55, Ottawa-Glandorf 52

Gates Mills Gilmour 55, Tol. Cent. Cath. 43

Greenville 55, Fairborn 24

Harrod Allen E. 58, St. Paris Graham 35

Johnstown 70, Danville 54

Kansas Lakota 35, Clyde 30

Kent Roosevelt 53, Mantua Crestwood 36

Lancaster Fairfield Union 49, Waverly 37

Lewis Center Olentangy 75, Wapakoneta 32

Lewistown Indian Lake 46, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 35

Lexington 43, Ashland 37

Loudonville 66, Cardington-Lincoln 35

Loveland 49, Cin. Sycamore 43

Lowellville 42, Newton Falls 41

Medina Highland 60, Massillon Perry 48

Mentor 54, Lakewood 40

Mentor Lake Cath. 47, Parma Hts. Holy Name 43

Metamora Evergreen 50, Maumee 46

Middlefield Cardinal 46, Ashtabula St. John 35

Millersburg W. Holmes 44, Mt. Vernon 37

N. Can. Hoover 51, Akr. Garfield 17

N. Olmsted 65, Parma Padua 55

Parma Normandy 37, Bishop Ready 35

Pickerington Cent. 56, Charlotte Catholic, N.C. 43

Portsmouth Notre Dame 42, New Lexington 34

Portsmouth W. 37, Piketon 33

Ravenswood, W.Va. 58, Ironton Rock Hill 39

Riverside Stebbins 49, Xenia 29

Rootstown 60, Alliance 44

STVM 53, Tol. Start 23

Shelby 50, Sandusky Perkins 33

Sidney Lehman 52, Sidney Fairlawn 45

Smithville 54, Rittman 17

Southeastern 67, Circleville Logan Elm 59

Springboro 42, Mill Creek, Ga. 40

Sycamore Mohawk 55, Bucyrus Wynford 48

Uhrichsville Claymont 50, Coshocton 39

Vanlue 45, Dola Hardin Northern 25

W. Chester Lakota W. 53, Nova, Fla. 34

Warren Champion 41, Brookfield 21

Waynesville 47, Versailles 44

Wellsville 48, Malvern 39

Wooster Triway 61, Creston Norwayne 51

Youngs. Chaney High School 54, Niles McKinley 37

Zanesville W. Muskingum 40, Newark Licking Valley 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

