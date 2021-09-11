Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bellaire 14, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 7
Chardon NDCL 26, Gates Mills Gilmour 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
In Other News
1
Thousands flock to Springfield Rotary Food Truck Competition
2
Champaign County mourns lives lost on 20-year anniversary of 9/11
3
Springfield organizations, COSI distribute science kits and meals to...
4
Champaign Economic Partnership names executive director
5
Pam Cottrel: What Clark County residents remember about 9/11