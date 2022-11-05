springfield-news-sun logo
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division VI=

Region 23=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Bellaire 42, Worthington Christian 15

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

