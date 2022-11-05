Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division VI=
Region 23=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Bellaire 42, Worthington Christian 15
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
