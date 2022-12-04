Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 56, Lima Perry 46
Avon 56, Amherst Steele 41
Beechwood, Ky. 60, Cin. Christian 17
Bellefontaine 57, London 54
Belmont Union Local 49, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 35
Beverly Ft. Frye 39, Martins Ferry 19
Bishop Fenwick 49, Day. Carroll 47
Bishop Watterson 39, Cols. Eastmoor 17
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 56, Shadyside 33
Can. McKinley 70, N. Can. Hoover 48
Chesapeake 48, Lincoln County, W.Va. 37
Cle. Hts. 50, Maple Hts. 8
Columbia Station Columbia 47, Sullivan Black River 32
Creston Norwayne 51, Wooster 45
Crooksville 36, Coshocton 34
Cuyahoga Falls 61, Barberton 31
Day. Oakwood 55, Carlisle 20
Elmore Woodmore 59, Delta 24
Findlay Liberty-Benton 45, Minster 27
Garrettsville Garfield 56, Hubbard 28
Girard 67, Lisbon Beaver 54
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 55, Berlin Hiland 28
Grafton Midview 57, Elyria 28
Green 41, Massillon Jackson 32
Howard E. Knox 43, Fredericktown 33
Ironton Rock Hill 71, Raceland, Ky. 34
Jay Co., Ind. 52, Ft. Recovery 13
Kansas Lakota 50, Lakeside Danbury 40
Kent Roosevelt 42, Richfield Revere 38
Legacy Christian 56, Bradford 17
Liberty Center 55, Pioneer N. Central 15
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 69, Fairfield 33
Lima Sr. 46, Lima Cent. Cath. 43
Loudonville 49, Mansfield Christian 33
Magnolia Sandy Valley 61, Sugarcreek Garaway 51
Malvern 62, E. Can. 31
McComb 44, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 34
Medina Buckeye 62, Parma Hts. Holy Name 27
Medina Highland 59, Aurora 49
Metamora Evergreen 38, Tontogany Otsego 22
Miller City 72, Pandora-Gilboa 28
N. Olmsted 49, Fairview 45
New Lebanon Dixie 50, Brookville 49
Notre Dame, Ky. 47, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 42
Oberlin Firelands 50, Lorain Clearview 32
Ottawa-Glandorf 59, Sherwood Fairview 58
Parma Padua 57, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 40
Sandusky Perkins 54, Bellevue 43
Springboro 52, Kettering Fairmont 28
Stow-Munroe Falls 52, Twinsburg 15
Zanesville Maysville 39, Warsaw River View 38
