Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Championship=

Division II=

Kettering Alter 54, Thornville Sheridan 38

Division III=

Cin. Purcell Marian 62, Worthington Christian 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

