Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Championship=
Division II=
Kettering Alter 54, Thornville Sheridan 38
Division III=
Cin. Purcell Marian 62, Worthington Christian 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
