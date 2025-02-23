Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American School for the Deaf, Conn. 58, Ohio Deaf 57

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Lorain 79, Cle. John Marshall 50

Division III=

Region 9=

Lyndhurst Brush 68, Morgan 33

Medina Highland 57, Akr. Ellet 28

Region 10=

Copley 66, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49

Region 11=

Louisville 61, Akr. North 14

Division IV=

Region 14=

Bloom-Carroll 59, Cols. KIPP 54

Heath 35, Hebron Lakewood 30, OT

London 69, Sparta Highland 54

Region 15=

Caledonia River Valley 91, Cols. Cristo Rey 25

Cols. Eastmoor 67, Cols. Marion-Franklin 45

Delaware Buckeye Valley 57, East 53

Johnstown 66, Cols. Horizon 34

Region 16=

Bethel-Tate 50, Cin. Gamble Montessori 48

Brookville 68, Germantown Valley View 61

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 60, New Richmond 36

Day. Oakwood 66, Spring. Kenton Ridge 64

Tipp City Bethel 55, Bellefontaine 48

Urbana 38, Spring. Shawnee 35

Division V=

Region 17=

Can. Cent. Cath. 81, Brooklyn 39

Region 18=

Baltimore Liberty Union 62, Richwood N. Union 54

Bishop Ready 60, Howard E. Knox 24

Canal Winchester Harvest 72, Amanda-Clearcreek 24

Gahanna Cols. Academy 77, Marion Elgin 18

Marion Pleasant 50, Johnstown Northridge 31

Milford Center Fairbanks 59, Worthington Christian 50

Region 20=

Cin. Oyler 79, Cin. Christian 65

Day. Christian 49, New Lebanon Dixie 44

Division VII=

Region 28=

Botkins 86, Yellow Springs 44

Jackson Center 59, Spring. Cath. Cent. 38

Newton Local 41, Cedarville 37

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 58, Sidney Fairlawn 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Springfield making progress on 3 new fire stations
2
New Carlisle bakery to close in coming months
3
Hamilton grad completes trilogy series following couple for 24 hours
4
Clark County prosecutor dismisses charges against 4 Chilean men for...
5
Clark County Pet of the Week