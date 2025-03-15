Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Final=

Division V=

Portsmouth 53, Creston Norwayne 38

Division VI=

Columbus Grove 65, Rootstown 46

Division VII=

Waterford 48, Ft. Loramie 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

