Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Final=
Division V=
Portsmouth 53, Creston Norwayne 38
Division VI=
Columbus Grove 65, Rootstown 46
Division VII=
Waterford 48, Ft. Loramie 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Springfield’s 3 months of street sweeping starts Monday, affects...
2
UPDATE: One person dead in house fire outside New Carlisle
3
Contact the Springfield News-Sun
4
The sky is the limit, both for kids' dreams, and parents' worries
5
Health department urges stricter tobacco licensing for sellers, cites...